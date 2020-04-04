Ensure Power Supply to Health Institutions: Assam CM

Guwahati, Apr 4 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday directed the power department to ensure uninterrupted power supply at health institutions, especially where quarantine facilities have been set up for suspected COVID-19 patients.

The chief minister urged field level officials of the department to visit all quarantine facilities and health institutions and review provisions for electricity supply at such places.

Reviewing the power situation in the state, the chief minister asked the officials of the power department to take steps for sensitising people on the Centre's advisory regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to people to switch off lights at home for a few minutes on Sunday. The prime minister on Friday urged people to switch off lights at home and light lamps, candles or switch on mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat coronavirus.

The officials informed the chief minister that as per the Centre's advisory, there is no call to switch off street lights or appliances such as computers, television sets, fans, refrigerators and air conditioners.

Sonowal directed the officials to arrange meetings in all districts, under the chairmanship of respective deputy commissioners on Sunday morning, to sensitise the people about the prime minister's call.

The officials were also asked to take necessary steps so that there was no disruption in the power grid.

