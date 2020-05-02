Ensure Proper Arrangements for Seamless Movement of Stranded People: Raj CM to Officials

Jaipur, May 2 (PTI) Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday directed state government officials to ensure better coordination and proper arrangements for seamless and quick movement of stranded people amid the coronavirus-forced lockdown.

He said it was heartening that after a strong demand by the state government, the centre has given permission to operate special trains for ferrying migrant workers.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review the preparations for the movement of migrants and lockdown arrangements, the chief minister said the Rajasthan government is constantly coordinating with the Centre and with other states for safe movement of migrants.

"It is heartening that train has started operating from Rajasthan. Now, officials should ensure better arrangement and better coordination for easy and quick movement of migrants and workers. On the basis of the registration done so far, lists should be prepared and shared with respective states," he said.

Gehlot said due to social distancing and ruthless containment, the state government has been able to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state. He also directed officials to ensure strict compliance of the lockdown which is in its third phase.

"The chief minister said migrants should be brought through special trains as well as roadways and private buses," a government release said.

Gehlot also directed the officials that stranded elderly people, pregnant women and children should be feried on a priority basis.

Chief Secretary D B Gupta informed the meeting that migrants will be able to travel in special trains by paying the fare for ordinary category to Indian Railways.

"Officials are constantly coordinating with the railways to enable passengers to reach home quickly and safely. Our effort is to have more trains operating from Rajasthan, so that the work can be completed soon," the officer said.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma and other senior officials were also present at the meeting.

