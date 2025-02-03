The much-awaited 2025 Grammy Awards have started, and Kendrick Lamar has already made history. The rapper won three awards at the Premiere Ceremony on Sunday, February 2, taking his total Grammy wins to 20, according to Billboard. GRAMMYs 2025: Bianca Censori’s Bold See-Through Ensemble Exposes Her Nude Look, Strikes a Pose With Husband Kanye West (Watch Video).

Lamar's song 'Not Like Us' won in three major rap categories: Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Music Video. With this achievement, Lamar joins Jay-Z and Ye as the only rappers with 20 or more Grammy wins.

The Not Like Us music video, which Lamar co-directed with Dave Free, beat A$AP Rocky's Tailor Swif, Charli XCX's 360, and Eminem's Houdini in the Best Music Video category. In Best Rap Song, the track edged out Rapsody's Asteroids, Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's Carnival, and Future and Metro Boomin's Like That, which also featured Lamar.

For Best Rap Performance, Lamar's song defeated Enough by Cardi B, Like That by Future and Metro Boomin, Nissan Altima by Doechii, Yeah Glo! by GloRilla, Houdini by Eminem, and Where the Sun Shines Again by Common and Pete Rock.

The Compton rapper is still in the running for more awards, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year. He has seven nominations in total this year.

Not Like Us was released in May 2024 during Lamar's feud with Drake and became a massive hit. The song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and later broke Old Town Road's record for the most weeks at No. 1 on the Hot Rap Songs chart.

Lamar is also set to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show on February 9, where he will be joined by special guest SZA.

Music lovers in India can watch the Grammy Awards live on Disney+ Hotstar on Monday, February 3, from 6:30 to 10:00 AM.