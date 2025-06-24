Los Angeles [US], June 24 (ANI): If you are a fan of Harlequin romance novels, then this is great news.

The CW has ordered six new primetime movies inspired by Harlequin romance novels. According to Variety, "Walker: Independence" star Katherine McNamara will star in the first one, Montana Mavericks. It will be released nationwide in select theatres August 26-27.

Also Read | Belgium Spa Francorchamps Circuit: Actor Ajith Kumar Begins Preparations for 3rd Round of GT4 European Series (Watch Video).

The film will then debut on the CW broadcast network this fall, followed by primetime-only airings for the other five movies in the channel's Harlequin series: "Ordinary Girl in a Tiara," "Paws in the City," "Recipe for Romance," "Savvy Sheldon Feels Good as Hell," and "Second Guessing Fate."

Presented by CW Originals, Centinel Media and Bell Media, developed in association with Fremantle and produced by Neshama Entertainment, these films star a curated list of CW vets like McNamara, including actors from "Gossip Girl" and "The Flash."

Also Read | 'Sitaare Zameen Par' Opening Weekend Box Office: 'Big Win for Aamir Khan', Say Trade Experts, As Film Performs Well.

"The CW has been building a passionate weekend audience of movie lovers, and this new slate of original films is for romance fans everywhere," CW's head of scripted and unscripted content, Heather Olander, said.

"These feel-good stories, inspired by hugely successful blockbuster Harlequin novels, are the perfect blend of nostalgia and escapism, and thanks to our exciting partnership with Fathom Entertainment, we're thrilled to bring these films to the big screen first--giving fans the chance to laugh, swoon, and fall in love, together in theaters this summer," Heather Olander added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)