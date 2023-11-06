New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): The teaser of Ravi Teja-starrer 'Eagle' has been unveiled.

The clip begins with a shot of multiple bodies lying on the ground, accompanied by Ravi Teja's voiceover cautioning, " Kondalo Lavani Kindaki Pilavaku... Ooru Undadu...Nee Uniki Undadu...(Do not ask for the lava from the volcano to descend, it will wipe out not only this village... but also your existence)"

The film is written, directed, and edited by Karthik Gattamneni.

Sharing the teaser link, Ravi Teja took to Instagram and wrote, " #Eagle Teaser is out now! Flying off for this Sankranthi on Jan 13th ."

The cast of the film also features Anupama Parameshwaran, Kavya Thapar, Srinivas Avasarala, Vinay Rai, Navdeep, Madhubala, Praneeta Pattnaik, Ajay Ghosh, and Srinivas Reddy among others.

'Eagle' will hit the theatres on January 13, 2024. It is bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the People Media Factory banner. (ANI)

