The trailer for the upcoming streaming title Lift has been released, and it has Kevin Hart, 44, playing Cyrus Whitaker, who leads a heist team as they attempt to steal $500 million of gold from a passenger plane at 40,000 feet in the air. Lift also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D'Onofrio, Ursula Corbero, Billy Magnussen, Jacob Batalon, Jean Reno, Sam Worthington, Viveik Kalra, Yun Jee Kim, Burn Gorman, and Paul Anderson, reports People magazine. Lift Trailer: Kevin Hart's Netflix Film Is Action-Packed With Thrilling Mid-Flight Heist (Watch Video)

The action-packed movie is directed by F. Gary Grey, who previously made The Italian Job, Set It Of, Friday, and Straight Outta Compton. As per People, Hart, who is one of the producers on Lift via his Hartbeat company, expressed excitement for the project when it was announced in September 2021. "All I can say is F*** YEAH! Finally getting to work with F. Gary Grey... This movie is a dream come true," he wrote on Facebook at the time.

Watch Lift Trailer

"Raising the bar and finding the projects that give me the best opportunity to show growth is a priority of mine as well as HartBeat productions." He added, "This film is going to be special! Let’s gooooooooo!!!!!!! I’m so proud of my entire team at HartBeat Productions. You guys are crushing (sic).” Die Hart Movie Review: Kevin Hart’s Action-Comedy Fails in Capturing the Hilarious Charm of the Already Funny Series (LatestLY Exclusive).

Hart's previous Netflix movies include 2021's Fatherhood, The Man from Toronto with Woody Harrelson, and Me Time with Mark Wahlberg. The executive producers of Lift are director Grey, Brent O'Connor, and Patricia Braga. Producers are Hart and Bryan Smiley for Hartbeat, Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon for Kinberg Genre Films, and Matt Reeves and Adam Kassan for 6th & Idaho Motion Picture Company. Lift drops on Netflix on January 12.

