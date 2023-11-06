Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI): Actors Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday's appearance on the upcoming episode of 'Koffee with Karan' season 8 is bound to create a lot of buzz.

On Monday, Karan Johar took to social media and shared the show's new promo. In the short clip, the young artistes could be seen candidly discussing their personal lives.

They even talked about how 'someone' famous dated Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday in the past.

Karan began the show by telling them, "You have ex-boyfriends in common." To which, Sara replied, "That's a very good start to the show and I like suspicious talks." Later, Ananya cheekily added, "Let's address 'Liger' in the room."

Soon after the teaser came out, internet users began wondering who the guy is about whom they are discussing about.

Many assumed that Karan was talking about Vijay Deverakonda.

Sara even denied dating cricketer Shubman Gill and hinted he was in fact in a relationship with Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar

When Karan asked Sara about 'alleged rumours' of her dating duhubman Gill, the actor replied, "You have got the wrong Sara guys. Sara ka sara duniya galat Sara ke piche pada hai (The whole world is after the wrong Sara)."

'Koffee with Karan' season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

