Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI): Makers of 'Aarya Antim Vaar' starring Sushmita Sen unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the web series.

Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar treated fans with the trailer video and captioned it, "Ek aakhri baar, Sherni karegi ek antim vaar. #HotstarSpecials #Aarya Season 3 - Antim Vaar - streaming from Feb 9th. #AaryaS3OnHotstar."

In the show, Sushmita plays a tough woman, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. The first season was even nominated for the 'Best Drama' series at the International Emmy Awards.

Created and co-directed by the ace filmmaker Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, Aarya Antim Vaar ensemble cast including Sushmita Sen, Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shweta Pasricha, Viren Vazirani, Pratyaksh Panwar, Aarushi Bajaj, Bhupendra Jadawat and Vishwajeet Pradhan amongst others.

Sushmita, who plays the fearless 'sherni' in the series said, "It all started when Aarya's family was shredded into pieces. Despite the messes and the misses, she rose to become the fearless sherni of the business but now it's beyond just playing a part in this game, it is justice. Despite whatever destiny holds for Aarya Sareen as she makes her fearless attack. Being Aarya Sareen on screen gave me a sense of power during times when I could not pick myself up. She gave me a new ground to explore as an actor and tune-in my emotional sensibilities and now that she gives her all and sacrifices everything for her family, it all feels more than personal. Aarya's on-screen family is today my off-screen family and will continue to be. This trailer of Aarya Antim Vaar is just a peek into the showdown that Aarya is going to witness and how she meets her destiny with a bang! I'm grateful to Ram Madhvani and Disney+ Hotstar for giving me such a timeless character that is loved by all."

Ila Arun who essays the role of Nalini Sa said, "Aarya has given me a character of a lifetime. I never imagined myself playing a deadly mafia queen with so many complexities and looking back, I see the hard work and fun we had in making it happen. Being the biggest odd against Aarya was personally challenging because I saw her as the epitome of fierceness and kept thinking to myself, how can I go against her? The journey so far just scratched the surface of what's to come next in Aarya Antim Vaar because when two shernis go for their aakhri vaar, a storm is guaranteed! I think the audience is in for an ultimate showdown and I can't wait for everyone enjoy it."

Sikandar Kher, stated, "Daulat has taught me how silence can be so powerful and dangerous at the same time. He has been a rock-solid support to Aarya and her family but in Season 3 he carved his own path to discover what's more to life. However, if Aarya is ever in danger, Daulat will find his way to fight the battle alongside her. Now that Aarya is preparing for her risk-fuelled vaar, Daulat will be right behind strengthening that vaar. The entire team of Aarya and I cannot wait to bring you this thrilling chapter - Aarya Antim Vaar, so get ready to stream it exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar."

Creator, Co-producer and Co-Director of Aarya (S1, S2 and S3), Ram Madhvani added, "Aarya has been a reflection of the impact the fearless women in my life have had on me. When we first sketched out the character, it was just an idea of a fiery woman taking on the world and owning her choices that were made for her but Sushmita Sen came onboard and made that figment of our idea into a person who has been loved and appreciated so much in the past years. As we all prepare for Aarya's antim vaar where all the odds are against her, trying to take her down, I'd like to lay it out to the audience that be ready as all hell is going to break loose and they will witness a ghayal sherni in action like never before. She will do anything to protect her family and will pay the price for it. This is an emotional season, all about sacrifice. I cannot thank the entire team and Disney+ Hotstar enough for bringing Aarya Antim Vaar to life exactly how we envisioned it."

The makers will bring the final chapter on February 9. (ANI)

