Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): The eldest son of Raj Kapoor and the grandson of Prithviraj Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor is remembered for the iconic songs of his movies.

From 'Yeh Jawani' to 'Aap Yahan Aaye Kisliye', Randhir Kapoor romanced Jaya Bachchan, Tina Ambani (Munim) and his real-life partner Babita Kapoor on-screen. The father of Bebo (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and Lolo (Karishma Kapoor) is about to turn 76 years old tomorrow. Ahead of his birthday, let's recap those evergreen songs which have captivated the present generation as well.

Bhanware Ki Gunjan

Randhir made his acting and direction debut with a leading role in the family drama 'Kal Aaj Aur Kal' (1971). Paired opposite Babita, this movie features Raj Kapoor, Prithviraj Kapoor and Narendranath as well. Composed by Shankar Jaikishan and sung by Kishore Kumar, and Asha Bhosle this romantic number has an evergreen charm.

Aap Yahan Aaye Kisliye

Another gem from the movie 'Kal Aaj Aur Kal'. This song encapsulates the eternal banter between two lovers. Randhir and Babita looked like the perfect couple in the song.

Tere Liye

Helmed by Ramesh Behl, 'Harjaee' stars Shammi Kapoor, Mala Sinha, Randhir Kapoor and Tina Munim in pivotal roles. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar, this is a wedding song featuring Randhir and Tina. Rahul Dev Burman composed the music.

Ye Jawani

Randhir Kapoor's another hit movie was 'Jawani Diwani'. The movie stars Randhir Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan, and Nirupa Roy in lead roles, released in 1972. Composed by R D Burman and sung by Kishore Kumar, this song has a mood-lifting energy. Even the party hoppers of this generation can't help dancing to its tune.

Jaane Ja

From 'Jawani Diwani', this soulful song shows the range of Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle. The chemistry between Randhir and Jaya was also talked about back then.

Randhir has very few notable films to his credit, unlike Rishi Kapoor. But these songs are etched in the minds of music lovers for ages. (ANI)

