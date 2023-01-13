Chennai (Tamil Nadu ) [India], January 13 (ANI): As Pongal is here, megastar Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa gave a glimpse of her festive celebration.

She dropped a few pictures in which she is seen flaunting her festive look.

Aishwaryaa donned a beautiful silk saree with a golden touch. She accentuated her look with minimal makeup and stunning jewellery.

"Feeling full pre #pongal mood and our south vibe in sari mode," she captioned the post.

Aishwaryaa's pre-Pongal look garnered several likes and comments.

"Amazing," a social media user commented.

"You look beautiful," another one wrote.

Pongal is a traditional harvest festival celebrated in South India, particularly in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. It honours Lord Surya Narayan, the ruler of the planets, and is associated with crop harvesting. The festival is known as Makar Sankranti in northern India. The term 'pongal' in Tamil means "to boil", and this festival is celebrated as a thanksgiving ceremony for the year's harvest.

The four-day festival will be celebrated from January 15 to January 18. On the day of Pongal, the dish known as 'Pongal' is cooked in a new earthen pot under the sun, preferably early in the morning just after sunrise. The best rice from the new harvest is earmarked for this preparation. The ingredients used for Pongal are rice, milk, ghee, jaggery, raisins and dry fruits. When the milk boils and overflows, people shout 'Pongalo Pongal', with this slogan believed to bring prosperity into the household. The term Pongal is rich in its connotation referring to the theme and name of the festival, the dish prepared and also the term suggesting prosperity. (ANI)

