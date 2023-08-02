Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday paid homage to four-time National Award-winning art director Nitin Desai.

Desai was found dead in his studio in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, police said on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, CM Shinde wrote in Marathi, “Veteran art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai passed away today. This is an unfortunate and a shocking piece of news. The demise of Desai, who created a world of his own through his unique set designs in Maathi and Hindi films, is saddening. He had a special association with Tembhi Naka Devi (a popular temple in Maharashtra). He preserved and carried forward a tradition which started with Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb. Navratri celebrations here came to unforgettable because of him (Desai). There was a lot of curiosity among the people to see his art works. It pains me that such a nice and humble man, who also happened to be a good friend, is no more with us. Today is a very sad day for me and our film industry."

"Police were informed by a worker on the set. When a police team reached the studio, we found him hanging. An investigation is underway to ascertain all facts and aspects of the case," Raigad Superintendent of Police (SP) Somnath Gharge said.

Maharashtra MLA Mahesh Baldi said the celebrated art director behind 'Lagaan' was under financial strain.

"He was under financial stress, which may have driven him to end his life," Baldi said.

Desai worked as an art director in several big-budget films such as ‘Devdas’, ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, ‘Jodhaa Akbar’, ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’, ‘Once Upon A Time in Mumbai’, and ‘Panipat’, among others. (ANI)

