Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): Superstar Aamir Khan inaugurated the new Aamir Khan Productions office in Mumbai recently.

He performed puja as per Hindu rituals at his office along with his former wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao. Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan took to Instagram and shared several images from the puja.

Also Read | Patna Shukla: Salman Khan Visits the Sets of His Brother Arbaaz Khan’s Production (View Pics).

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl6X-2VohvJ/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=a85f52e6-6e83-45ff-9413-ef9911dc726f

Aamir is seen wearing a sweatshirt and denims that he paired with Nehru cap and a cloth around his shoulders as he set up a kalash (pot) as part of a ritual during the puja. He also had a vermilion tikka on his forehead. His office is also seen decorated with colourful balloons.

Also Read | Pinocchio Movie Review: Guillermo del Toro Is at the Top of His Game in This Beautifully Dark Stop-Motion Animated Adventure! (LatestLY Exclusive).

"Pooja at the new #AamirKhanProductions office," Advait captioned the post.

Recently, Aamir has decided to take a break from acting.Aamir appeared at an event in Delhi, where he talked about his career and revealed he is stepping back from acting for a year and a half.

Several videos and pictures from the event went viral. In one of the clips, Aamir disclosed that he was supposed to do a film called Champions.

However, now he wouldn't be acting in the film but would be involved in its making.

"When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It's a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it's a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mom, my kids."

Aamir emphasized that this is perhaps the first break he is taking from acting in his 35-year-career.

"I feel I have been working for 35 years and I have single-mindedly been focused on my work. I feel that it's not fair to people who are close to me. This is the time I feel I have to take some time off to be with them, and actually experience life in a different way. I am looking forward to the next year, a year-and-a-half in which I am not working as an actor," he added.

Aamir's revelation about taking a break from acting comes months after his film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' failed at the box office. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)