Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): Aamir Khan has given his everything to 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Ahead of the release of the film, a source close to the actor shared that he suffered a knee injury while shooting a long-running sequence in the film. However, Aamir continued the shoot after taking a medical aid.

He underwent physiotherapy and took painkillers to avoid the pain that was caused while running. Aamir did not want to waste a single minute as the shooting of the film already got delayed due to the pandemic.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. It is scheduled to release on August 11 this year.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh are also a part of the film. A few weeks ago, Aamir unveiled the film's trailer which took viewers on a joyride of emotions. The almost 3-minute-long trailer gave a glimpse into the fascinating and innocent world of Laal Singh Chaddha, the film's protagonist.

His slow-witted approach and childlike optimism are the driving force of the movie. In the trailer, Aamir's calming voiceover and his eyes-wide-open look gave flashbacks to his mannerisms from Rajkumar Hirani's 'PK'. It showed multiple picturesque locations, exhibiting the Indian heritage in its tranquil form. Aamir's cute chemistry with Kareena is great and Mona Singh also looked seamless in the role of the protagonist's mother. (ANI)

