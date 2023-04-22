Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): Producer Aanand L Rai's film 'Nil Battey Sannata' has completed seven years.

On the film's seventh anniversary, Aanand L Rai shared, "Nil Battey Sannata will always remain a special film. When I read the script for the first time, I was sure I want to make this film. It was a perfect balance of emotions, content, a right message and rich characters. It was a film that still resonates with many viewers even today and I am so glad to have backed such a strong story."

Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, 'Nil Battey Sannata' stars Swara Bhaskar, Ratna Pathak, Pankaj Tripathi and Ria. The story revolves around a single mother, who works as a maid with big ambitions for her daughter. The sensitive drama, starring Swara Bhasker, dissected the relationship between a mother-daughter.

In the coming months, he will be coming up with 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba' and 'Jhimma 2'. (ANI)

