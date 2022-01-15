Washington [US], January 15 (ANI): Aaron Eckhart has been roped in to lead Renny Harlin's action-thriller movie 'The Bricklayer'.

As per Deadline, the Expendables outfit Millennium Media is producing with Gerard Butler after both had teamed up with Eckhart on the lucrative 'Has Fallen' franchise.

In 'The Bricklayer', someone is blackmailing the CIA by assassinating foreign journalists and making it look like the agency is responsible. As the world begins to unite against the US, the CIA must lure its most brilliant - and rebellious - operative out of retirement, forcing him to confront his checkered past while unravelling an international conspiracy.

The film is set to shoot at Millennium's new Nu Boyana Greece studio and its Nu Boyana Bulgaria facility. The screenplay of the film comes from Hannah Weg and Matt Johnson.

Producers are G-Base's Alan Siegel, Butler and Danielle Robinson; Eclectic Pictures' Heidi Jo Markel; and Millennium Media's Jeffrey Greenstein, Les Weldon, Jonathan Yunger, Yariv Lerner and Rob Van Norden. Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Boaz Davidson and Tanner Mobley from Millennium are executive producers.

Director Harlin shared, " 'The Bricklayer' screenplay has the rare combination of well-layered characters, intricate plotting and propulsive action. Having spent five years in China, I'm excited to be back making a high-calibre Hollywood action thriller. If there's something I learned from my three Chinese movies, it is the importance of deeply felt emotion. In Aaron Eckhart, I have found a first-class dramatic actor, who also has the physicality and charm to bring this iconic character to life."

Eckhart's credits also include 'The Dark Knight', 'Midway' and AMC's upcoming 'Pantheon'. (ANI)

