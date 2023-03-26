New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain have made everyone proud by clinching gold medals at the Women's World Boxing Championships Final on Sunday.

While Nikhat Zareen won the gold in the 50kg category, Lovlina Borgohain clinched the yellow metal in the 75kg category.

Nikhat and Lovlina's achievements received praise from people across the country. Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is actively involved in sports as an entrepreneur, congratulated Nikhat and Lovlina.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Abhishek wrote, "Congratulations Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain on your gold medal wins at the Women's World Boxing Championship 2023. Your dedication and hardwork has paid off, we could not be more proud."

The reigning World champion Nikhat (50kg) defeated Nguyem Thi Tam of Vietnam to win gold for a second consecutive year at the tournament while the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina (75kg) claimed her maiden Worlds gold with a 5-2 win on points after the bout was reviewed against Caitlin Parker of Australia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Nikhat and Lovlina.

"Congratulations to @nikhat_zareen for her spectacular victory at the World Boxing Championships and winning a Gold. She is an outstanding champion whose success has made India proud on many occasions," PM Modi tweeted.

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1640013231287574528

For Lovlina, he wrote, "Congratulations @LovlinaBorgohaifor her stupendous feat at the Boxing World Championships. She showed great skill. India is delighted by her winning the Gold medal."

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1640014208757555203?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

With this victory, Nikhat became only the second Indian female pugilist to win two golds at the World Championships alongside the boxing legend Mary Kom who claimed a record six gold medals in the competition. Alongside Nikhat and Lovlina, 2022 Commonwealth Games medallist Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) and three-time Asian medallist Saweety Boora (81kg) were the other gold medallists for the hosts. All pugilists were rewarded with INR 82.7 lakhs ($100,000) each in prize money for becoming World Champions. (ANI)

