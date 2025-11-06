Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI): Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher-starrer sports drama 'Ghoomer' is all set to be re-released in theatres on November 7, celebrating the Indian women's cricket team's historic first ICC World Cup triumph.

Sharing the update, Saiyami took to Instagram and wrote, "Two years ago, I got to live my biggest dream through Ghoomer, to wear the India jersey and play cricket for my country. Something I always dreamt of but couldn't do in real life, I was blessed to experience through cinema. And today, because of the history our girls have created, my producers have decided to give Ghoomer a second innings, a re-release in theatres on November 7th."

She shared, "This moment, this re-release, it's all because of what our girls have achieved. Their spirit, their fight, their belief, it's given Ghoomer a new life. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for this gift, girls. See you'll back in the theatres on the 7th of November."

Abhishek also expressed excitement about the film's re-release.

Saiyami Kher essayed the role of a cricketer in R Balki's 'Ghoomer'. Abhishek plays the role of a coach whose life takes an unexpected turn when he meets a paraplegic athlete, played by Saiyami Kher. Their journey together takes place against the backdrop of societal issues and personal struggles.

The film also stars Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in prominent roles.

The makers announced the re-release of the film as a homage to the Indian women's cricket team.

During the pulsating final on Sunday, India posted a daunting total of 298/7 on the board, courtesy of Shafali Verma's blistering 87(78) and Deepti Sharma's fiery run-a-ball 58. In reply, skipper Laura Wolvaardt singlehandedly led the fight with a rollicking 101(98) while the rest of her compatriots crumbled against India's spin attack.

Player of the Tournament, Deepti Sharma, delivered the final blow, and India experienced a wave of euphoria.

India took a victory lap inside the stadium to prolong the moment of jubilation. Former cricketers Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj joined in the victory celebrations and lifted the coveted title with teary eyes.

Former India men's captain Rohit Sharma, who was present at the stadium with his family, was visibly overwhelmed with emotions.

On Wednesday, Team India met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg.

PM Modi congratulated the team for the victory and praised their remarkable comeback in the tournament after a string of three defeats and the trolling they had faced on social media.

The players gifted a signed jersey with 'Namo 1' printed on it to PM Modi. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, Mithun Manhas, was also present. (ANI)

