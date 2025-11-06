Entrepreneur and Alia Bhatt’s sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her social media account to wish her darling niece Raha on her third birthday. Sharing a picture of a pink heart with Raha’s name inscribed on it, Riddhima wrote, “Three years of sweetness, snuggles and smiles Happy Birthday my Raru Paru You are the cutest little star in our sky. I love you!” For the uninitiated, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is the sister of Raha’s father. Ranbir uninitiated, making her the “bua” of the baby girl. Riddhima has always been fond of her niece and is always seen expressing her love for the baby girl on social media. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Turns 45: Neetu Kapoor’s Heartfelt Birthday Wish for Her Daughter Wins Hearts – View Post)

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares Post on Instagram Story – See Post

(Photo Credit: @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Daughter Raha Turns Three

For the uninitiated, Raha is the daughter of Bollywood superstars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir and Alia walked down the aisle on the 14th of April 2022, at their Mumbai home. The couple soon announced pregnancy in June the same year and welcomed their daughter, Raha, on November 6, 2022. A few months ago, in April, Alia and Ranbir clocked three years of togetherness. On account of their anniversary, Alia had shared a beautiful note for Ranbir wishing him on their special day; she captioned it as "Home, always. #Happy3". ‘Everything in Life Is Not About Optics’: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shuts Down Troll on ‘Footage Chahiye’ Remark After Donating for ‘Shirdi Ke Saibaba’ Actor Sudhir Dalvi’s Treatment (View Post)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor To Reunite in ‘Love and War’

Alia's mother-in-law and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor had also reacted to the post with red heart emoticons. For the uninitiated, Alia and Ranbir’s love story began while filming their movie Brahmastra in 2017. The two managed to keep it under wraps for quite some time but could not manage to keep it away from the media glare for a long time. In 2018, the two officially made their first public appearance as a couple at the wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War. The movie will also star Vicky Kaushal.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2025 06:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).