Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 (ANI): Actor Abhishek Banerjee, on Monday, unveiled his first look from his film 'Apurva'.

Taking to social media, he shared a picture of himself posing with a gun and clapping board. Abhishek's first look screamed rowdy, uproarious and villainous.

In the caption, he wrote "knock knock.. incoming danger."

As soon as Abhishek shared his look, fans chimed in the comment section and praised him.

"Fire," a social media user commented.

"Killer," another one wrote.

This will be the second time the actor will be seen playing a negative character of a serial killer Hathoda Tyagi in Paatal lok, which instantly became his second name. In the Nikhil Nagesh Bhat directorial, 'Apurva', Abhishek will be seen sharing screen with Tara Sutaria, Dhairya Karwa and Rajpal Yadav. Apart from that, the actor will also be seen in Bhediya, Rana Naidu, Dream Girl 2 and was recently seen as a lead in Nazar Andaaz. (ANI)

