Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI): Giving a glimpse of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan's childhood on his 78th birthday, son and actor Abhishek Bachchan shared an oblivious picture of him on Sunday.

The 44-years-old actor called his father 'the OG' (original gangster) and his 'Hero'.

The 'Guru' actor extended wishes to his father and shared a hazy picture of senior Bachchan on Instagram where he is seen smile away from the camera.

"Happy birthday B!!! #theOG #MyHero #78 Love you, Pa," wrote Abhishek.

On the occasion, other celebrities including Madhuri Dixit, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgan, Virat Kohli, Hrithik Roshan also extended their good wishes to the actor. (ANI)

