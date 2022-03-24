Washington [US], March 24 (ANI): Some goodbyes are definitely not hard and actor Jodie Turner-Smith has just proved it!

'The Last Ship' actor recently took to her Instagram story and shared a video of someone shaving off one of her eyebrows, along with the caption, "bye-bye brows."

The 35-year-old actor did not mention the reason behind this bold move.

Meanwhile, Jodie has been making headlines for some time now. She recently posted a carousel of head-turning pictures alongside her husband, Joshua Jackson, that were taken ahead of the 27th Annual Critics' Choice Awards.

In one of the images, Jodie could be seen posing naked while looking over a balcony at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, alongside her husband who was fully dressed in a tuxedo

For the unversed, Jodie and Joshua are parents to 1-year-old Janie Jackson. The couple tied the knot in December 2019 after dating for more than a year. (ANI)

