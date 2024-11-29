Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 29 (ANI): Actor Kasthuri Shankar on Friday appeared before the Egmore Police in Chennai to sign for bail in a case related to her alleged derogatory remarks against the Telugu community.

The case is based on a complaint filed by a Telugu federation which has accused her of making offensive comments during a public event in Chennai.

Also Read | Dua Lipa 2024 Concert: 'Houdini' Singer To Perform at MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex; Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Restrictions Ahead of the Show.

Speaking to ANI outside the police station, Kasthuri said that she doesn't have access to social media.

"I don't have my phone. I don't have access to social media. So that is why everybody is here today. Every day when I come to sign, [the media] tries to get something out of me. Because there's no way to be accessible. Once I get access, I will start squeezing out. In fact, last week some major events happened for which I could not voice out," said Kasthuri.

Also Read | 'Pushpa 2 - The Rule' Censor Update: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Film Gets U/A Certificate; Runtime Revealed.

Apart from this the actress also thanked fans for supporting her and said, "I'm also not able to thank all the people who are standing in support of me. And without their support, I wouldn't be here today."

The Egmore Police registered the case against Kasthuri on November 5 after her remarks went viral on social media. She had issued a public apology and retracted her statement.

Following a backlash over the actor's remarks, the police formed a special team to arrest her. Kasthuri was taken into custody in Hyderabad on November 16 and brought to Chennai. She was later sent to jail before being granted conditional bail, requiring her to sign daily at the Egmore Police Station. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)