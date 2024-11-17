South Indian actress Kasthuri Shankar was arrested in Hyderabad by Chennai police after her controversial remarks about the Telugu community ignited widespread outrage. At a Hindu Makkal Katchi meeting on November 3, she allegedly claimed that the Telugu community’s lineage in Tamil Nadu stemmed from courtesans, which triggered severe backlash. Many accused her of hate speech, leading to public outcry and legal consequences. The Madras High Court denied her anticipatory bail, citing the divisive and harmful nature of her statements. Despite issuing a public apology and attempting to clarify her remarks, the controversy continued to escalate. She was accused of disrespecting Telugu heritage, and her words have sparked a broader conversation about the responsibility of public figures in shaping discourse. Actress Kasturi Shankar Clarifies On Eating During A TV Debate Hosted By Arnab Goswami; Claims She Forgot To Sign Off From Skype.

Kasthuri Shankar Arrested After Allegedly Making Controversial Remarks About Telugu Heritage

