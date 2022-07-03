New York, Jul 2 (AP) Actress Lindsay Lohan is celebrating her 36th birthday on Saturday as a married woman.

The “Freaky Friday” star said she was the “luckiest woman in the world” in an Instagram post Friday that pictured her with financier Bader Shammas, who had been her fiance.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares a Happy Picture, Enjoys London Rainbow With Her 'Jeh Baba'.

“I am stunned that you are my husband,” Lohan said in the post, adding that “every woman should feel like this everyday.”

The couple had announced their engagement last November. People magazine and Entertainment Tonight confirmed there had been a wedding, but no details were offered.

Also Read | Ek Villain Returns Song Galliyan Returns: This Track From John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani's Film To Be Out on July 4!.

While still single a few years ago, Lohan told Entertainment Tonight that she was looking for “a smart businessman” and someone who doesn't like the spotlight. Shammas' Instagram account is private.

The “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen” actress and sometimes singer has worked through some sobriety issues in recent years, and has recently filmed a romantic comedy that is due to be released on Netflix later this year. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)