Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta, best known for featuring in TV show 'Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi', are expecting their second child together.

Sharing the good news, Smriti on Wednesday took to Instagram and dropped pictures in which she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. The cute images saw Smriti and Gautam posing with their daughter Anayka and dog Lucas.

"After a journey filled with more challenges than we ever expected, we are overflowing with emotion as we make this beautiful announcement: Our family is growing! Our darling daughter Anayka is stepping up to the role of big sister, and our dog Lucas is about to become the best big brother. We've dreamed of this moment and fought through tough times to get here. Our hearts are full as we share our joy with you. Baby #2 is on the way, and we couldn't be more excited to meet our newest love. Here's to new adventures and endless love as a family of four... plus paws!September '24 it is," she captioned the post.

Smriti and Gautam's post has been flooded with congratulatory wishes.

"congratulations god bless," actor Esha Deol commented.

"Congratulations (red heart emojis)," actor Mouni Roy wrote.

Smriti and Gautam met each other on the sets of Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. Their onscreen romance transformed into real-life romance and in 2017 they tied the knot. (ANI)

