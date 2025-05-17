Los Angeles [US], May 17 (ANI): Adam Sandler recently remembered his 'Happy Gilmore' alligator as the sequel gets ready to hit screens.

The actor-comedian took to his Instagram account to pay tribute to Morris, the real-life alligator who played the role of Happy's enemy in the 1996 film.

"Goodbye, Morris. We are all gonna miss you. You could be hard on directors, makeup artists, costumers - really anyone with arms or legs - but I know you did it for the ultimate good of the film. The day you wouldn't come out of your trailer unless we sent in 40 heads of lettuce taught me a powerful lesson: never compromise your art. I will never forget the time at craft service when we split the Three Musketeers bar and you let me have the bigger half. But that's who you were," he captioned the post.

"I know your character's decapitation in the first movie precluded your participation in the sequel, but we all appreciated the fruit basket and the hilarious note. I will miss the sound of your tail sliding through the tall grass, your cold, bumpy skin, but most of all, I will miss your infectious laugh. Thanks to Mr. Young for taking care of you all these years, and vaya con dios, old friend," he continued.

Morris died this week at the Colorado Gator Farm, where he had lived in retirement since 2006, according to Deadline.

In the original Happy Gilmore, Sandler's character famously battles the alligator to retrieve his coach's severed hand. Morris became an iconic part of the film's humour and action.

Happy Gilmore 2 is set to premiere on July 25 on Netflix. Alongside Sandler, original stars Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen, Ben Stiller, and Dennis Dugan return. New cast members include Bad Bunny, Margaret Qualley, Benny Safdie, and Travis Kelce. (ANI)

