The Memorandum of Cooperation was signed by Shyamal Misra, IAS, Administrator, Digital Bharat Nidhi and Movva Tirumala Krishna Babu, IAS, Special Chief Secretary, Infrastructure and Investment Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh (Photo/Ministry of Communications)

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Digital Bharat Nidhi and the Andhra Pradesh government have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) for the expedited implementation of the Amended BharatNet Programme (ABP) in the State.

The Memorandum was signed on February 22 in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya M Scindia and Minister of State for Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar.

The Memorandum was signed at the Chief Minister's Camp Office, Tadepalle, Guntur District.

Emphasizing the importance and scale of the BharatNet program, Scindia said that amended BharatNet is a USD 16.9 billion, i.e., Rs 1,39,000 crore, publicly funded program of the Centre, which will take OFC fiber and broadband to every single village of this country.

He said no other country has the courage to do what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done.

"What we are doing, in essence, is the democratization of technology to every single citizen in our country. What technology has done in our generation is to really provide the capability for individual prowess, talent, ambition, and aspiration to reach the world stage," he said, according to a release.

The Centre has approved financial support of Rs 2,432 crore for implementation of the program in Andhra Pradesh. The initiative is expected to facilitate over five lakh rural home fiber connections with financial support from the Government of India, significantly enhance digital governance, improve delivery of citizen-centric services, and promote online education, digital payments, e-governance, and telemedicine across rural and remote areas of the state.

Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar observed that the memorandum provides a structured and sustainable framework for swift implementation under the state-led model, combining financial support with accountability. He noted that the partnership will strengthen last-mile connectivity, expand 4G saturation, and ensure that rural citizens benefit from affordable and dependable digital services.

Chandrababu Naidu stated that the signing of the memorandum represents a milestone in the state's digital transformation, reinforcing its commitment to technology-driven governance and inclusive growth.

He underlined that seamless broadband connectivity will empower rural communities, enhance delivery of education and healthcare, and position Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of next-generation digital infrastructure.

The memorandum establishes a broad framework for collaboration between DBN and the Government of Andhra Pradesh to facilitate faster rollout of the Amended BharatNet Programme.

Under the Memorandum, the State Government shall extend full support for expedited implementation, including facilitation of Right of Way (RoW), infrastructure access, and necessary coordination support. Funding for the project is intended to be provided majorly by DBN along with contributions from the State Government as per mutually agreed arrangements. The network created under the programme shall be effectively utilized by the state government to maximize socio-economic impact.

The Union Cabinet had approved the Amended BharatNet Programme on August 4, 2023, with the objective of upgrading, consolidating, and expanding the existing BharatNet network to ensure robust and future-ready broadband connectivity to all Gram Panchayats and villages on an on-demand basis.

BharatNet Phase I in Andhra Pradesh was implemented by M/s PGCIL under the CPSU model, covering 1,692 Gram Panchayats, all of which have been made service-ready.

BharatNet Phase II was implemented under the state-led model by Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet Limited (APSFL), covering 11,254 Gram Panchayats, all of which are service-ready.

Under the Amended BharatNet Programme in Andhra Pradesh, the project will be implemented through a newly created Special Purpose Vehicle, Andhra Pradesh BharatNet Infrastructure Limited (APBIL).

The program will have a total scope of 13,426 Gram Panchayats, which includes the upgradation of 1,692 Phase I Gram Panchayats from linear to ring topology to enhance network resilience, coverage of 11,254 Phase II Gram Panchayats, and inclusion of 480 newly created Gram Panchayats. In addition, 3,942 villages will be provided connectivity on a demand basis to strengthen last-mile connectivity.

The signing of the Memorandum reflects the shared commitment of the Union Government and the Government of Andhra Pradesh to accelerate digital inclusion, deepen last-mile connectivity, and build resilient telecommunications infrastructure, thereby advancing the vision of a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy. (ANI)

