Washington [US], March 19 (ANI): The long-awaited sequel to the 1996 comedy Happy Gilmore is finally set to return to the golf course after almost 30 years.

On Monday, the makers took to their Instagram account to share the teaser trailer for Happy Gilmore 2, which is the sequel to the 1996 comedy Happy Gilmore starring Adam Sandler. Fans of the original film, where Gilmore--an ice hockey player turned surprise golf sensation--defeats pro golfer, Shooter McGavin, can look forward to seeing their favourite character back in action.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the teaser shows Gilmore (Sandler) saying, "I haven't swung a club in years," but he's ready to make a comeback and take on some of the current stars of the sport. Virginia Venit (Julie Bowen), who was in love with Happy in the first movie, tells him, "We're not done with golf. Let them see the Happy I fell in love with."

The sequel features several exciting cameos, including Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, musician Bad Bunny, rapper Eminem, and Ben Stiller, who might reprise his role as "Hal" from the original film. The movie will also feature appearances from top golfers like Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau, to ensure that the golf scenes are as authentic as possible. Pro Shop Studios, which is helping produce the film, played a key role in bringing these golfers on board, reported Hollywood Reporter.

Chad Mumm, the founder of Pro Shop Studios, explained that Adam Sandler's previous film Hustle--which focused on basketball--helped him bring a more realistic touch to the golf scenes in Happy Gilmore 2.

"I think Adam [Sandler's] experience doing [his 2022 basketball film] Hustle and really making basketball authentic in that movie, he wanted to bring some of that energy to Happy Gilmore. Obviously it's tonally very different, but they wanted the golf to feel really real, and they wanted a lot of present day and historical pro golfers to come and make cameos in the film. So they brought us on board to both help produce the golf but also make sure that they could get the golfers to show up," Chad told The Hollywood Reporter.

Happy Gilmore 2 will be available to stream on Netflix starting July 25. (ANI)

