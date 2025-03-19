2025 is shaping up to be a thrilling year for K-Pop fans for a lot of reasons. From BTS preparing for a reunion after completing their military service to BLACKPINK diving into solo projects and BIGBANG releasing new music, K-pop stars are making waves. After a long hiatus due to their civic duties, K-Pop superstars BTS are finally reuniting, and the excitement levels are at their peak. While Jin and J-Hope have already thrilled fans with new music and solo tours, ARMYs are now eagerly awaiting to witness an OT7 moment. Amid this BigHit Entertainment has dropped the trailer for the group's upcoming project titled "BTS 7 Moments". BTS’ V Aka Kim Taehyung Wins Hearts Again, Gifts Mercedes G-Wagon Push Car to His Stylist’s Daughter (See Pic).

BigHit Entertainment Unveils ‘BTS 7 Moments’ Trailer

Taking to their social media handles on Monday (March 17), dropped an intriguing trailer of "BTS 7 Moments" giving fans a glimpse into whats in store for them. The short teaser features snapshots of all seven members - Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The project is set to release on April 2, 2025, with pre-order starting March 19 at 11 AM KST (7:30 AM IST). The project hints not only at grand music but also at a compilation of the idols' personal stories, focusing on their individual growth.

‘BTS 7 Moments’ Teaser

Netizens React to ‘BTS 7 Moments’ Trailer

There's absolutely no surprise in why ARMYs are so excited about the upcoming project. After all, BTS stans are finally getting treated to OT7 content even before the members return from the military. Reacting to the announcement, one fan wrote, "BTS 7 Moments is an extended journey through their solo eras?! This is gonna be so amazing and I'm very excited for content like this! Eeekkkk!!" while another commented, "FINALLY THE 7 KINGS ARE COMING BACK!" BTS OT7 Reunion in 6 Months? Jungkook, RM aka Kim Namjoon, V aka Kim Taehyung, Jimin and Suga to Rejoin Jin and J-Hope After Completing Military Service in June 2025.

Watch ‘BTS 7 Moments’ Trailer:

Netizens Express Excitement for BTS’ Upcoming Project

Omg, asdfg 🔥😍😭 Can't wait for this precious day 😢 😭 💜 BTS IS COMING BTS BTS BTS 7 MOMENTS IS COMING#BTS_7_Moments #RunBTS_POLY pic.twitter.com/CNY35NujHa — ♡̷̷*˚˚*𝔐𝔦𝔩𝔦 *˚˚*♡̷̷ (@Mylimendoza) March 17, 2025

A Refreshing Visit to Their Solo Eras?

BTS 7 Moments is an extended journey through their solo eras?! This is gonna be so amazing and I'm very excited for content like this! Eeekkkk!! 💜#BTS #방탄소년단 #BTS_7_Moments pic.twitter.com/SpGcgDatKC — ⁷Candi✨️ᴳᴼᴸᴰᴱᴺ ᵇʸ ᴶᴷ (@candiapple45) March 17, 2025

‘Kings Are Coming Back!’

FINALLY THE 7 KINGS ARE COMING BACK !!!!! 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 — yoonmin's archive (@yoonmin_mylf) March 17, 2025

Jin and J-Hope completed their mandatory military service in 2024 while remaining members RM, Jimin, Suga, V and Jungkook are still serving. Their civic duties are expected to conclude by mid 2025 which means that we are getting an OT comeback by the end of the year. ARMY! How excited are you?

