Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming murder mystery thriller film 'Gumraah' unveiled the official teaser on the occasion of Holi 2023.

Taking to Instagram, Aditya shared the teaser which he captioned, "In the end, the only deception that matters is the one you believe. #Gumraah Teaser Out Now."

Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar, the film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Roy in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on April 7.

The 'Malang' actor will be seen portraying a double role for the first time in his career, whereas Mrunal will portray the role of a cop in the film.

'Gumraah' is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil hit action-thriller film 'Thadam', released in 2019. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film starred Arun Vijay and Tanya Hope in the lead roles.

Soon after the makers unveiled the official teaser, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Can't wait favourite," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Already screaming."

"Silent actor in a devil Face," a fan wrote.

Aditya and Mrunal will share the screen space for the first time in the film.

Apart from this, Aditya has come up with a new web show titled 'The Night Manager', which also stars Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead roles.

The series is an official Hindi adaptation of John le Carre's novel 'The Night Manager', produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia.

In the upcoming months, he will be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'. (ANI)

