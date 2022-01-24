Mumbai, Jan 24 (PTI) South actor Adivi Sesh's multilingual feature "Major", based on the life of 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, has been postponed from its scheduled February release due to the rising cases of COVID-19.

The Sashi Kiran-helmed action drama was gearing to open theatrically on February 11.

The film traces the journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who selflessly fought to save the lives of people during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

"The release of #MajorTheFilm stands postponed owing to the pandemic. The new release date would be announced at the earliest possible time," the makers posted on the official Twitter account of the film.

The note further read that the makers decided to defer the release as there are "restrictions in various parts of the country".

Backed by South superstar Mahesh Babu, "Major" has been delayed a number of times owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma in pivotal roles.

"Major" is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday, India logged 3,06,064 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,95,43,328, while the active cases climbed to 22,49,335, the highest in 241 days.

