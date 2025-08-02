Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 (ANI): Hours after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a strong letter to Kartik Aaryan, raising concerns about him attending an upcoming event linked to a Pakistani-owned entity, the actor's team denied his participation in the Independence Day show in Houston, USA.

FWICE sent a letter to the actor urging him to "withdraw" from the event, citing concerns over national interest, especially following the terror attack at Pahalgam on April 22.

However, on Saturday evening, Kartik's team issued a clarification stating that the actor is "not associated with the event" and that he never made an "official announcement" about participating in it.

In the statement, the team said, "Kartik Aaryan is not associated with this event in any capacity. He has never made an official announcement about participating in it. We have contacted the organisers and requested that all promotional materials featuring his name and image be removed."

FWICE, in their letter to the actor, wrote, "As you are well aware, FWICE has issued a directive for all members and stakeholders of the Indian film industry to completely boycott Pakistani artists, technicians, and performers in light of Pakistan's continued involvement in terror attacks against India, including the recent brutal attack in Pahalgam, where innocent Indian civilians and tourists lost their lives. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B Ministry) has also issued a similar directive that is very much in force and must be followed strictly by all Indian citizens and performers working in public life."

Before the actor's team issued the statement, FWICE President BN Tiwari had also spoken to ANI, explaining their concerns in detail. "The show is scheduled for August 15 in Houston, USA, and Kartik Aaryan was named as the chief celebrity guest. The organiser of the show is a Pakistani national."

"After Operation Sindoor, this is the second such incident. We are doing our best to take a stand of non-cooperation against any artist who supports such events," he added.

FWICE General Secretary Ashoke Dubey also mentioned that he tried contacting the actor and his team multiple times but received no response.

"On July 20, when I learned about the show, I texted the contact number we had. But there was no response. I also tried calling, but the call was not picked up. Even today, I sent a letter and the show details to his manager, but got no reply. That's why we decided to send an official letter to him." (ANI)

