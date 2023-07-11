After rain caused havoc in different parts of the country, especially Himachal Pradesh, veteran actor Anupam Kher warned people not to mess with nature otherwise they would have to pay a price for it. The Kashmir Files actor took to Instagram and shared his thoughts on the situation. He wrote in Hindi, which read, “The heartbreaking havoc that has caused in different parts of the country, especially in Himachal Pradesh due to rain, is terrifying and alarming. Not only innocent lives have been lost, but also the government and private property worth crores have suffered huge loss. My sympathies and prayers go out to all! But for the past several years I have also been warning that if we continue to mess with nature we will have to pay heavily compensation for it. Greed must end somewhere.” Swastika Mukherjee Says ‘No One Should Play’ Rabindranath Tagore After Anupam Kher Shares First Look, Bengali Actress Shares Disapproval Post on Social Media!.

There appears to be no immediate respite in the offing for Himachal Pradesh, which has been battered by rains over the last few days, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Tuesday, issued "red" and "orange" alerts for several districts of the hill-state for the next 24 hours. "A red alert has been issued for very heavy rainfall in Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kullu, Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul for the next 24 hours. Additionally, an orange alert has been issued in Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, and Chamba. A flash flood warning has been issued for Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti for the next 24 hours," said senior IMD Scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma on Monday.

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur on Monday said the state recorded unprecented rains in the past few days, adding that he was concerned over the loss of lives and damage to public infrastructure.

Thakur, who is now the Leader of the Opposition in the Himachal Assembly, told ANI that Himachal Pradesh had "not seen such rain in its history" as over 12 major bridges have been damaged.

"We never saw such a situation in the past several years. I am very concerned over the prevailing situation in the state. Several big and small rivers are in spate and if the situation persists over the next few days, there could be further damage," he said. The rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh triggering landslides, causing power disruption, blocking roads, and damaging bridges. Nature's fury in the state has claimed 20 lives over the past 48 hours.

Tourists were stranded in parts of the hill-state, with the loss of infrastructure estimated at between Rs 3,000 crore and Rs. 4,000 crore.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said the state has not seen such heavy rains in the last 50 years.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said the state has not seen such heavy rains in the last 50 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, spoke to the Himachal CM on the prevailing situation, assuring full support from the Centre.