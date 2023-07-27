Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Actor Varun Dhawan shared his experience of working with Sajid Nadiadwala in the movie 'Bawaal' and also spoke about future collaboration with the producer.

While talking about his collaboration with Nadiawala, Varun said, "’Bawaal’ marks my third collaboration with Sajid sir, and it undeniably stands as the most special one. From the beginning, he told that the film would create a global impact, and now witnessing it topping charts worldwide has been amazing. Prior to filming, he always believed this could be my best role to date, and with a director like Nitesh sir, it has brought out an unseen side of me that the audience hasn't seen."

Also Read | Ariana Grande’s Rumoured Boyfriend Ethan Slater Files for Divorce From Wife.

About any future collaboration with Sajid, he added, “My father loves Sajid sir, and they have always pushed each other to aim for bigger and better things. I keep encouraging Sajid sir to direct a film soon. I'm sure that in the future, you will see me back under the NGE banner for something even bigger."

'Bawaal' is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who is best known for helming blockbusters like 'Dangal' and 'Chhichhore'. The film is a romantic drama set against the backdrop of World War 2.

Also Read | Kaalkoot Review: Vijay Varma and Yashpal Sharma’s Performances Uplift This Oft-Seen Apathetic Tale About Violence Against Women (LatestLY Exclusive).

The film has Varun playing a history teacher who takes Janhvi Kapoor's character on a trip to Europe to visit World War 2 sites. It was shot in Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow, Warsaw along with Lucknow and two other cities in India. The film's crew had more than 700 people with action directors and stuntmen hired from Germany.

The film was released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on July 21. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)