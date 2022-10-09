Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 (ANI): As megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to turn 80 on October 11, the team of his latest release 'Goodbye' has shared a special video for him.

The team created a momentous video that consisted of fans across the globe wishing Big B. The fans expressed how the superstar is loved by every generation and how they relate to his journey as their own. The fans showered tremendous love and blessings, depicting their heartfelt emotions for their favourite megastar.

Also Read | Rorschach Ending Explained: Who is Luke’s Final ‘Ghost’ and What Does the Cliffhanger Climax of Mammootty’s Psychological Thriller Mean? (SPOILER ALERT).

Rashmika Mandanna, who made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye, also wished Big B in this special video.

Currently, Film Heritage Foundation is screening Amitabh's iconic films in select theatres to celebrate the actor's contribution to Indian cinema.

Also Read | Sarah Michelle Gellar's 'Wolf Pack' To Release on January 26, 2023 (Watch Teaser Trailer).

"Back to the Beginning .. with the films from where my journey began in cinema .. Don and Mili nearly fifty years since they were released .. Now showing in Cinema .. Hoping to see more classics back on the big screen," Big B announced on social media.

Amitabh will next be seen in 'The Intern' remake with Deepika Padukone. He is also a part of 'Project K'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)