The unfortunate news of Lata Mangeshkar's passing has created a void in the music industry that none can fill. While many celebrities took to social media to mourn her demise, a few of them even visited the singer's residence in Mumbai to pay their last respects. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his daughter Shweta Bachchan just arrived at Lata Mangeshkar's Prabhukunj residence to bid farewell to India's nightingale. Lata Mangeshkar No More: Amitabh Bachchan Pays Homage to the Legendary Singer, Says 'Voice of a Million Centuries Has Left Us'.

Earlier in the day, Big B took to his blog to mourn the demise of Lata Mangeshkar. "left us ..The voice of a million centuries has left us .. her voice resounds now in the Heavens. Prayers for calm and peace," he wrote. RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Beyond the Borders, Diplomatic Circles Mourn the Demise of the 'Nightingale of India'.

The last rites of the late singer, with full state honours will be conducted at Shivaji Park at 6.30 pm today. Lata Mangeshkar passed away due to multiple organ failure on Sunday morning.

