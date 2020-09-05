New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): Superstar Ajay Devgn on Saturday paid tribute to "the camera" on the occasion of Teachers' Day and said that he has always learned new things when he was behind the camera.

The actor turned filmmaker took to Instagram to share a picture of himself where he is seen shooting something on the camera.

"On Teachers Day, I salute the Camera. I've realised that every time I'm behind it, I've learnt something new. It's an ongoing process #HappyTeachersDay2020," he wrote in the caption.

Teachers' Day is celebrated across the country in the memory of former President Dr S Radhakrishnan, a philosopher-author and India's second President who was born on September 5, 1888. His contributions to the field of education are exemplary.

In 1962, the tradition to celebrate Teachers' Day began to honour Radhakrishnan and all teachers. (ANI)

