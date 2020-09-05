World Beard Day is celebrated annually on an international level by people all across the globe. Several men take pride in how they maintain their beards and on this day, it's like an even bigger celebration of the same. For the longest time, it has been one of the most debated features when it comes to appearances whether men look better with beards or clean-shaven. We have seen several celebrities and prominent personalities change their looks often but we have to say, they do look best when the beard stays on. Virat Kohli Shares his Excitement for Anushka Sharma's Pregnancy, Calls It an Incredible Feeling.

Over the years, the beard has become one of the most stylish looks for men and we have seen several men also celebrate no shave November. No-Shave November refers to an annual charity event where men don't shave, groom, or cut their facial hair for the entire month of November as a way of raising awareness and money to fight cancer. Look around you'll find that some of the hottest men, be it in Bollywood or Sports boast of some amazingly stylish looks with beards. Here's looking at these dashing men with their beards. World Beard Day 2020 Date, History, Theme & Significance: Here's Why the First Saturday of September Is Dedicated to Men's Facial Hair.

Virat Kohli:

If you're true to yourself, you won't fear anything.

Shahid Kapoor:

Coming soon.

Vicky Kaushal:

Ranveer Singh:

Vijay Deverakonda:

Until next year ❤️ Maybe..

Jake Gyllenhaal:

Mohamed Salah:

😅

KL Rahul:

this time,this place 🌞

We bet you are already swooning look at these amazing pictures of some of our favourite personalities from entertainment and sports who look absolutely stunning with their beards. We certainly love how these men look with their beards and can certainly say that going 'all-clean' may not be as great. On World Beard Day, do tell us your favourite celebrities whose bearded looks you love!

