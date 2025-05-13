New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Bollywood star Ajay Devgn and his son Yug Devgan are set to lend their voice to the Hindi version of the Hollywood film "Karate Kid: Legends", the makers announced on Tuesday.

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, the New York-set movie stars Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio and Ben Wang. It is slated to release on May 30.

For the Hindi dubbed version of "Karate Kid: Legends", Ajay has dubbed for Chan, whereas Yug has lent his voice to Wang's character.

Sony Pictures Entertainment made the announcement on Instagram.

"The master has a new voice. So does the student! Ajay Devgn & Yug Devgan are all set to bring Jackie Chan & Ben Wang's epic journey to life in #KarateKidLegends (Hindi). Kick into action with the Hindi trailer dropping soon," read the caption of the post.

"Karate Kid: Legends" will see Chan reprise his role from the 2010's "The Karate Kid" remake.

The upcoming film follows Kung Fu prodigy Li Fong (Wang) as he adjusts to life in a new school, forges unexpected bonds, and is drawn into an intense showdown with a local karate champion.

Under the guidance of his teacher, Mr. Han (Chan) and Daniel LaRusso (Macchio), Li embarks on a transformative journey of self-discovery, courage, and growth, according to a press release.

"Karate Kid: Legends" will release in Indian theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

