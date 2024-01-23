Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI): Actor Ajay Devgn on Tuesday unveiled a new poster of his upcoming sports drama film 'Maidaan'.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay shared the poster that he captioned, "The much-awaited game is about to flag off worldwide. Mark your calendars as #Maidaan takes over fields this Eid, April 2024, promising an inspiring tale that will leave you cheering & celebrating with pride."

After multiple delays, 'Maidaan' is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

In the new poster, Devgn could be seen donning formal attires with his foot on a football.

Interstingly, the film will face a big Bollywood clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, 'Maidaan' is a sports drama dedicated to the golden years of Indian football.

Ajay is essaying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football. The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

Last year, the makers of 'Maidaan' unveiled the film's teaser which received massive responses from the audiences.

The teaser opens with dynamic shots of sportsmen playing football in the rain. What stands out about them is how they are playing the 'greatest game' barefoot. Ajay then makes a striking appearance in a grey coat, holding an umbrella while overlooking a match.

The teaser concludes with Ajay's power-packed dialogue, "Aaj Maidaan mein utarna gyarah lekin dikhna ek (today when you step out on the field, you should be 11 in number but should look like one)."

In 2020, producer Boney Kapoor had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. In May 2021, the set of 'Maidaan' was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae.

Talking about Akshay-Tiger's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' the film is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and the makers will be unveiling the film's official teaser tomorrow.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles.

Which film are you eagerly waiting for? (ANI)

