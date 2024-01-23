Ajay Devgn's highly anticipated period sports drama, Maidaan, is set for a new release date. The film is now scheduled to hit cinemas this Eid in April 2024, as revealed by Ajay through a new poster shared on his Instagram post. However, it's worth noting that the chosen date coincides with the release already reserved by Ali Abbas Zafar's action movie, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Maidaan is helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, pays homage to the golden era of Indian football. Maidaan: Ajay Devgn’s Film Joins Hand With Hyderabad FC, Actor Shares the Untold Story Behind the Movie on Legendary Football Coach Syed Abdul Rahim (Watch Video).

Ajay Devgn's IG Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

