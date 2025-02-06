Visuals from outside the theatre in Madurai

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 6 (ANI): Fans across Madurai erupted in celebration on Thursday as Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar's much-awaited action thriller, 'Vidaamuyarchi', hit theatres.

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film has generated immense excitement among fans of the actor and the Tamil film industry alike.

Also Read | Alice Eve Birthday: Times She Set the Ball Rolling on the Red Carpet (View Pics).

'Vidaamuyarchi' an adaptation of the 1997 American film 'Breakdown', is an intense action-packed thriller that follows the story of Arjun (played by Ajith Kumar), a man who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue his wife, Kayal (Trisha Krishnan), who has been captured by a notorious group in Azerbaijan.

Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions, the film features an ensemble cast, including the powerful Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Ramya Subramanian.

Also Read | Bianca Censori Steps Out Fully Clothed After Controversial Nude Look at 2025 GRAMMYs; Kanye West Grabs Wife's Bottom and Shares Kiss in New Pics.

The film's cinematography, handled by Om Prakash, enhances the visual experience, while Anirudh Ravichander's music adds an extra layer of excitement to the narrative.

Editing of the movie is done by N. B. Srikanth ensuring the film maintains its edge-of-the-seat pace throughout.

Though Vignesh Shivan was originally confirmed as the director for Ajith's 62nd film, he was later replaced by Magizh Thirumeni.

The announcement of the film's title in May 2023 stirred anticipation, and principal photography began in October 2023.

The majority of the film was shot in Azerbaijan, with a brief schedule in Thailand. Filming wrapped up by December 2024, leading to a final release after a delay from its initial January release date.

As the film hit the screens, fans of Ajith Kumar in Madurai, turned out in full force to watch the actor in action avatar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)