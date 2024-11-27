Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): The excitement for the latest addition to the hit comedy franchise, 'Housefull 5' is at an all-time high!

As the film nears the end of its production journey, the entire cast, including Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Abhishek Bachchan, posed together for a group photo.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Nadiadwala Grandson shared the picture, revealing the glamorous on-screen avatars of the ensemble cast.

Akshay Kumar stood out in a white vest, brown cargo pants, and sleek sunglasses. Abhishek Bachchan looked dashing in a colourful, full-sleeved shirt as he posed for the camera. Jacqueline Fernandez, on the other hand, looked stunning in a short dress. Actors Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff too looked dapper in the picture as they posed in all-black outfits.

The cast also includes other names including Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangda Singh, Nana Patekar, Chunky Panday, Dino Morea, and Johnny Lever.

Along with the picture, Nadiadwala added a caption that read, "Cruising through the last schedule of our cinematic journey!"

Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, 'Housefull 5' will be released in theatres on June 6, 2025.

The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

'Housefull 5' marks the first-ever franchise film in Indian Cinema to have five instalments. The first part of 'Housefull' was released in the year 2010 and starred Akshay, Riteish, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal and Boman Irani. The film was declared a hit, followed by another hit sequel 'Housefull 2' which was released in 2012 and included a stellar cast of Akshay, Ritiesh, John Abraham, Shreyas Talpade, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty and Asin. Both parts were helmed by director Sajid Khan.

Sajid was replaced in the third instalment of the film by director duo Sajid Samji and Farhad Samji. The film was released in 2016. Director Farhad Samji helmed the fourth part of the franchise which was a reincarnation comedy film. (ANI)

