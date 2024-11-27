The conflict between NewJeans, HYBE, and ADOR seems to have no end. The issue, which began with NewJeans opening up about the treatment they received from their parent company and the planning of their promotional strategy, has sparked discussions among K-drama fans. Even Hanni, a member of NewJeans, proposed the 'NewJeans Hanni Act' in the National Assembly to prevent workplace harassment of individuals under special contracts, including K-pop idols. Following all of this, ADOR finally released an official statement online regarding the measures they will implement concerning the bullying issue within the K-pop girl group. NewJeans’ Hanni Workplace Harassment Case: South Korea’s Labour Ministry Dismisses K-Pop Idol’s Bullying Claims for THIS Reason.

ADOR Shows Support for NewJeans Amid Harassment Claims, Asks BELIFT LAB To End ‘Unnecessary Controversies’

ADOR addressed the controversy regarding BELIFT LAB's statement about the "manager ignoring remarks." ADOR supported NewJeans' Hanni's version. The company expressed disappointment over the damage Hanni endured and urged BELIFT LAB to show respect and sincerity to avoid further unnecessary controversies.

As per Koreaboo, "On October 7, 2024, BELIFT LAB released a statement regarding the ‘manager ignoring remarks’. We have maintained a cautious stance as disputes over the facts could cause unnecessary controversy regarding ADOR artists. However, despite our efforts, the controversy has not been solved. Thus, we are revealing our position. BELIFT LAB’s claims are completely different from NewJeans Hanni’s statement. Hanni clearly remembers a member of BELIFT LAB saying something to the effect of ‘Ignore her’ or ‘Ignore her and pass by’ on May 27, 2024. Also, it is too harsh of a standard to expect the victim to remember the entire situation for something that happened in such a short period of time. ADOR and its members completely trust our artist’s words and are truly sad about the damage Hanni has suffered. We hope that BELIFT LAB will not take the damage she has suffered lightly and show mutual respect and a sincere attitude so that unnecessary controversies regarding ADOR artists will not continue.” NewJeans’ Hanni Calls HYBE CEO Bang Si Hyuk ‘Rude’ During State Audit; Shares List of Abuses Faced by K-Pop Stars!.

What Is NewJeans Hanni Act?

Now, a new bill, temporarily called the 'NewJeans Hanni Act,' has been introduced to the National Assembly to address workplace harassment for individuals under special contracts, including K-pop idols. On November 26, Representative Jeong Hye-kyung of South Korea's Progressive Party announced the proposed amendment. This bill aims to expand protections for those not legally classified as employees.

