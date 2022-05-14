Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 (ANI): On the occasion of former Miss World Manushi Chillar's birthday on Saturday, actor Akshay Kumar penned a heartfelt wish for her on Twitter.

"I know the wait for your debut has been a long one, but you managed it just like a Princess with utmost poise and dignity. Now it's almost time...Happy birthday @ManushiChhillar, wishing you all the happiness in life," he tweeted.

Also Read | Marathi Actress Ketaki Chitale Detained by Thane Police for Offensive Post on NCP President Sharad Pawar.

Alongside the wish, Akshay dropped an adorable picture of him with Manushi, who is all set to make her acting debut with 'Prithviraj'.

'Prithviraj' is Chandraprakash Dwivedi's directorial. The film stars Akshay in the title role of King Prithviraj Chauhan of the Chauhan dynasty.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets Ready for Shooting of Devotion of Suspect X in Presence of Her 'Best Man' Jeh! (View Pic).

Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt are also a part of the film, which will be out in theatres on June 3. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)