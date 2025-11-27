Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 27 (ANI): Actor Akshay Kumar met Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday at the Chief Minister's residence. It was a courtesy call.

Praising the state government, Akshay said that under the Chief Minister's leadership, Rajasthan is rapidly reaching new heights.

Also Read | Rishab Shetty Meets Goa CM Pramod Sawant in Panjim; Actor-Filmmaker Calls Conversation on Cinema, Culture and Development 'Insightful' (View Post).

He said unprecedented work has been done in the field of solar energy.

Akshay also appreciated Jaipur's infrastructure, noting that it has undergone significant changes.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Applauds India's Women Sports Stars for Making the Nation Proud; Says, 'Keep Planting New Dreams in the Minds of Millions of Young Girls Watching You' (Watch Video).

Sharing an anecdote from a past shoot, Akshay recalled an incident at Chomu Palace. "This isn't my first time here. I've shot around ten films in Rajasthan during my career," he told ANI.

The ace star added that Rajasthan's warm and welcoming atmosphere is unique. If anyone wants to learn hospitality, they should learn from here. "I was telling our Chief Minister a short story. Once, while shooting at Chomu Palace, I went out to exercise at 4:30 in the morning, as I usually do. It was quite cold. A watchman saw me, took off his blanket and said, 'Please take this, you are our guest.' The hospitality here is truly amazing," he said.

He praised the state government's decisions regarding the preservation of historical buildings.

The actor said he has shot many films at various locations in Rajasthan and will continue to come to the state for future film shoots. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)