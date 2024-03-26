Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26 (ANI): After creating a huge buzz among fans around Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', the makers on Tuesday finally released the film's trailer.

Loaded with action, the almost 4-minute-long trailer showed Akshay and Tiger as two egotistical psychos tasked with taking down Prithviraj Sukumaran's masked villain.

"Sabse jyada khatarnak wo dushman hota hai, jisme maut ka darr he na ho. Ek aisa dushman jiska na naam ho, na pehchaan ho aur na chehra ho. Jiska sirf bas ek lakshya ho, badla," Prithviraj Sukumaran said at the beginning of the trailer.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C49_J16gVG7/?igsh=MWlham01MGNvZ3RwMA%3D%3D As per the trailer, what one can understand is that Prithviraj has hijacked a potent, powerful and dangerous weapon and Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are entrusted with the task of getting it back safely. Towards the end of the trailer, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar were seen fighting each other as well. As they locked horns with each other, Akshay Kumar's character in the background said, "Hum bahut purane dost hai, ek dusre ke liye jaan de sakte hai aur ek dusre ki jaan le bhi sakte hai (We can sacrifice our lives for each other, but we can also take each other's lives)"

Ronit Roy, Alay F, Manushi Chhillar and Sonakshi Sinha are also a part of the film. It is produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films and is scheduled to release on April 10, 2024 on the occasion of Eid. It will face a box-office clash with Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan'.

At the trailer launch, Akshay expressed his gratitude to the makers. He said, "A special thanks to Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha, and Vashu ji for making such a huge film. It's one of the biggest films I've worked with, and it's all thanks to them."

Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial is shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan. (ANI)

