Mumbai, May 1 (PTI) Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Farhan Akhtar on Saturday extended support through various initiatives to help India combat the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

Expressing his concern over the crumbling healthcare system in the country owing to the rising COVID-19 cases, Dhawan said he will help to procure and donate oxygen concentrators to hospitals.

The 34-year-old actor has partnered with Mission Oxygen India, a fund-raising initiative by Delhi-NCR based entrepreneurs, for importing oxygen concentrator machines and donating them to various hospitals across the country.

In a note posted on his Instagram account, Dhawan said the healthcare system in the country needs support and he is trying to do his bit.

“During uncertain times like these, our healthcare system needs utmost help. Since we know that oxygen is the need of the hour, I have contributed and partnered with @missionoxygen in their initiative to procure and donate life saving oxygen concentrators to hospitals across the country,” he said.

He said the group of 30 individuals has managed to raise over 21 crore for the procurement of 3900 oxygen concentrators in under a week.

“I resonate deeply with their cause and urge everyone to help in whatever capacity possible,” he added.

Dhawan also shared a photograph of the first shipment that has reached India, which he said has been deployed at 14 hospitals.

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's production company Excel Entertainment too have come forward and donated money to non-profit organizations Hemkunt Foundation, Doctor For You, Mission Vayu, Rasoi On Wheels, Give India, Hope Welfare Trust, SBS Foundation, and Sathyarth Socio.

“Sharing a list of organisations that @excelmovies has donated to thus far, in the fight against COVID-19. From oxygen to ambulances to food, they are doing some incredible work on the ground,” Akhtar wrote.

The organisations provide oxygen cylinders, food for quarantined patients and medication to everyone tackling the virus.

Superstar Akshay Kumar said he will be supporting the National Commission for Women (NCW)'s initiative to help pregnant women amid the pandemic.

“The Covid-crisis has taken an unbearable toll over women and children. It's time they got help. Any pregnant woman needing medical assistance can call on the helpline 9354954224 of NCW India,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Kumar also shared the helpline number for children who need counselling or help.

