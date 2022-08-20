New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): The first trailer for the Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh starrer upcoming film, 'Cuttputli', has been unveiled on Saturday with the movie set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from September 2 onwards.

In the movie, Akshay plays the role of Arjan Sethi, the dutiful sub-inspector who took an oath to keep the people of Kasauli safe. However, fate has other plans as the killer strikes from the shadows of terror, leaving behind no trace of evidence, except a body.

The film's plot follows the small town cop in his pursuit of the person behind serial killings plaguing Kasauli. Intrigued by the recurring pattern of the murders, Sethi embarks on a thrilling roller coaster ride where he seeks to find the link between the murders and the face behind them.

During his investigations, the murderer's presence rings closer to home as his life, family, and love face the killer's ire in a twisted turn of fate.

Speaking about the upcoming film, in a statement, Akshay said, "Set once upon a time in Kasauli amidst the backdrop of nature's beauty, the film unveils incidents of ugly killings. It's filled with enthralling twists and turns. I play an underdog investigation officer, Arjan Sethi who is on a trail to catch the psychopath killer whose motives are unpredictable and unclear. Here, revenge is an illusion and the last act of the movie is unthinkable and will take you by total surprise - and that's what makes it unique!!"

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Pooja Entertainment, the film has been directed by Ranjit M Tewari. 'Cuttputli' also stars Sargun Mehta and Chandrachur Singh in pivotal roles. (ANI)

