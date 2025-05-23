Los Angeles, May 23 (PTI) Filmmaker Alex Garland is set to direct A24's upcoming live-action movie "Elden Ring".

According to the entertainment news outlet Variety, the film is an adaptation of the hit video game “Elden Ring”.

Set in an authentic dark fantasy world, “Elden Ring” is a fantasy epic with swathing environments and grim dungeons.

The game, which was released in 2022, was based on a story by George R. R. Martin. After its release, over 30 million units have been shipped worldwide. Its spin-off “Elden Ring Nightreign" is set to release on May 30.

The film is produced by Peter Rice alongside Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich from DNA, Martin and Vince Gerardis.

Garland's latest work is "Warfare", which he co-directed alongside Ray Mendoza. The film released in April.

